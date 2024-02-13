Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso tried to understand what went wrong for his team against Udinese on Monday night.

The Bianconeri put up what could well be their poorest display of the season, as they failed to score a single goal against their Zebrette at home.

Max Allegri’s men have now suffered their second straight defeat, leaving their Scudetto hopes in tatters.

For his part, Cambiaso was arguably the best out of an abysmal bunch.

The 23-year-old was behind two of the Old Lady’s most dangerous chances, putting Arek Milik and Kenan Yildiz through on goal.

The Italian started the match as a left wingback before switching to the right flank early in the second half.

After the final whistle, Cambiaso acknowledged that his team lacked determination as well as luck.