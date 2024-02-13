Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso tried to understand what went wrong for his team against Udinese on Monday night.
The Bianconeri put up what could well be their poorest display of the season, as they failed to score a single goal against their Zebrette at home.
Max Allegri’s men have now suffered their second straight defeat, leaving their Scudetto hopes in tatters.
For his part, Cambiaso was arguably the best out of an abysmal bunch.
The 23-year-old was behind two of the Old Lady’s most dangerous chances, putting Arek Milik and Kenan Yildiz through on goal.
The Italian started the match as a left wingback before switching to the right flank early in the second half.
After the final whistle, Cambiaso acknowledged that his team lacked determination as well as luck.
“There was a lack of determination and luck.” said the former Genoa man in his post-match interview as published by the official Juventus website.
“They closed us down well, we were slow to the ball. We have our own path to create, continuing as we have done so far.
However, a point in three games is not enough. It is a moment of decline, but we have to remain focused and work hard, with our heads held high, with confidence.
“I trust my teammates, and they trust me. We react by working, with serenity.”
The Bianconeri remain second in the table, but Milan are sitting only one point behind.
Juve’s next fixture is an away encounter against Hellas Verona on Saturday evening.
No Comments