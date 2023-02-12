cuadrado
Club News

Juventus wingback could miss out on Fiorentina clash with illness

February 12, 2023 - 9:30 am

When Fiorentina arrive to the Allianz Stadium, they will find some familiar faces behind enemy lines, most notably Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

For his part, Juan Cuadrado is another ex-Viola star who found his way to Juventus. On past occasions, the Colombian played a vital role against his former employers, delivering deadly blows on a couple of occasions.

Nonetheless, La Vespa could miss Sunday’s big clash, as ilBianconero reports a gastroenteritis problem. Thus, Mattia De Sciglio will be the favorite to start on the right flank out of necessity rather than choice.

For his part, the 34-year-old had just returned from a long layoff and regained his place as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s lineup. The source notes that the manager is hoping to have his veteran player available, even if it means starting the encounter on the bench.

Nevertheless, the former Chelsea man should be able to shake off this issue by the time Juventus host Nantes at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday for the Europa League encounter.

Even prior to his injury, the Colombia international has been at his best this season compared to previous campaigns. But he still delivered three assists in his 16 Serie A outings.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – From Del Piero to Bernardeschi: 10 memorable Juve goals against Fiorentina

February 12, 2023
Milenkovic Vlahovic

Opinion: Three key duels to keep an eye on in Juventus-Fiorentina clash

February 12, 2023

Allegri provides positive updates on Bonucci but remains coy on Pogba’s condition

February 12, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.