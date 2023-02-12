When Fiorentina arrive to the Allianz Stadium, they will find some familiar faces behind enemy lines, most notably Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

For his part, Juan Cuadrado is another ex-Viola star who found his way to Juventus. On past occasions, the Colombian played a vital role against his former employers, delivering deadly blows on a couple of occasions.

Nonetheless, La Vespa could miss Sunday’s big clash, as ilBianconero reports a gastroenteritis problem. Thus, Mattia De Sciglio will be the favorite to start on the right flank out of necessity rather than choice.

For his part, the 34-year-old had just returned from a long layoff and regained his place as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s lineup. The source notes that the manager is hoping to have his veteran player available, even if it means starting the encounter on the bench.

Nevertheless, the former Chelsea man should be able to shake off this issue by the time Juventus host Nantes at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday for the Europa League encounter.

Even prior to his injury, the Colombia international has been at his best this season compared to previous campaigns. But he still delivered three assists in his 16 Serie A outings.