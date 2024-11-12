Juventus may have to do without Nico Gonzalez for a few more weeks as the player’s recovery is going slower than initially expected.

The 26-year-old was among a host of new signings who joined the Bianconeri in the summer, the likes of Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners and Pierre Kalulu.

The Argentine had a memorable outing against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League where he scored his maiden goal for the club, but his early momentum was interrupted when he sustained a muscle injury in Leipzig.

While the former Fiorentina man was supposed to recover in a matter of weeks, he has been out of action for 50 days. The Argentine national team initially called him up for international duty, but then retracted their decision after learning that his condition hadn’t significantly improved.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Thiago Motta and his staff are hoping to have Gonzalez available for the big clash against Milan at San Siro which will ensue right after the international break, as well as the crucial Champions League encounter against Aston Villa in Birmingham. However, the Roman newspaper doesn’t rule out an extended stay on the sidelines.

Therefore, the player’s availability for the next two outings remains anyone’s guess at this point. Luckily for Juventus, they have been able to rely upon another competent right wingers in the shape of Francisco Conceicao and the revitalized Timothy Weah.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez remains one of the club’s top summer signings, and the Bianconeri are expecting him to play an important role this season. The Argentina international has thus far made four appearances in Serie A, but has yet to make a direct goal contribution in the league. His solitary goal and assist for the club both ensued in the Champions League contest against PSV.