Juventus winger could earn himself a new contract with improving performances

Since making the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi’s performances have been mostly underwhelming.

Just when the Italian was beginning to find a more significant role in Max Allegri’s squad back in 2019, the latter ended up leaving his post in Turin.

The winger spent the last two seasons struggling for playing time and form under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

Luckily for the Italian, Allegri’s return has apparently burst some life into his fading Bianconeri career.

For the first time in years, Bernardeschi is playing some regular football (mostly at his natural role on the left flank) and his performances haven’t been terrible.

Therefore, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) reports that the Euro 2020 winner will feature as as starter once again in the away Champions League fixture against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The 27-year-old is currently running on a contract that is set to expire by the end of the season. However, his growing importance could prompt the club to hand him a new deal.

The source believes that it will all depend on his performances throughout the campaign. So if he can maintain his recently-improved form, he can expect to earn himself a contract renewal.

Despite putting on some decent displays, Bernardeschi still has a long way to go if he still intends to fulfill the initial promise that he showcased during his earlier years at Fiorentina.