While some Juventus stars managed to regain their form while serving their national teams during the international break, it has been more of the same for Juan Cuadrado.

The winger has been enduring tough times since the start of the current campaign, suffering from an obvious dip in form.

Apparently, the veteran also failed to deliver the goods during Colombia’s come-from behind victory over Mexico.

The two nations met for a friendly test in the United States. While the CONCACAF side scored twice in the first 30 minutes, the South Americans roared back after the break with three goals, including a brace from Luis Sinisterra.

But according to JuventusNews24, Cuadrado didn’t impress during his outing, instead receiving criticism from observers.

Some said that Juventus man provided little support in defense, while also failing to threaten upfront.

However, Bola VIP noted that his performance improved in the second half when his coach switched him into a more central role.

At Juventus, Cuadrado always plays in wide roles, either as a fullback, wingback or advanced winger.

But with the Colombian national team, he’s accustomed to playing as a part of the midfield trio (almost as a box-to-box midfielder).

Obviously, his technical attributes have always marked him as wide player due to his ability to dribble and cross. But perhaps his advanced age will force him to switch into a role that requires less sprinting if he wishes to extend his playing career.