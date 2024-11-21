Juventus coach Thiago Motta has apparently decided who will lead the line against Milan in the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, as Timothy Weah delivers the goods in a training match.

The Bianconeri have a serious injury crisis upfront. Arkadiusz Milik has been out since the start of the season, and won’t return to training until mid-December. Therefore, Vlahovic has been the solitary option for the striker role, so he has started in all 16 competitive fixtures thus far.

However, the Serbian returned injured from international duty, leaving Motta with a major dilemma in attack.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Weah has emerged as the best profile for the role.

The American who struggled for form last season has been revitalized this term. He has already scored four goals in Serie A. The 24-year-old had a few cameos as a centre-forward.

As the source explains, Motta tested Weah as a striker in a 40-minute friendly against Juventus U17 at Continassa on Wednesday. The USMNT star responded by scoring a brace.

And while bagging a couple of goals against the club’s teenagers isn’t exactly conclusive evidence, the former Lille man is seemingly the manager’s best bet at the moment, especially with Nico Gonzalez also out of action.

Albanese also reveals that Michele Di Gregorio started in goal, while the defensive line consisted of Nicolo Savona, Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu and Jonas Rouhi. On the other hand, Andrea Cambiaso was given extra rest following a busy international break.

Khephren Thuram was also on the scoresheet after starting in the double pivot alongside Manuel Locatelli, while Nicolo Fagioli operated in front of them (instead of Teun Koopmeiners).

While the coach awaits the return of Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula was tested on the left wing, and managed to score a goal. Francisco Conceicao had a good showing on the right flank, but couldn’t find the back of the net.