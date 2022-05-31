After five underwhelming campaigns in Turin, Juventus have decided to part ways with Federico Bernardeschi.

The winger arrived to the club in 2017 as one of the most promising young talents in Italian football. Nonetheless, he has thus far failed to fulfill the initial promise displayed during his early years at Fiorentina.

The 28-year-old’s contract is expiring at the end of the June, and he’s now looking to sign for a new club as a free agent.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli have come forward with an offer for Bernardeschi.

The southerners have lost the services of their captain Lorenzo Insigne who will join MLS side Toronto FC. Therefore, the departing Juventus player could be a like-to-like replacement for his compatriot on the left wing.

The source adds that the former Fiorentina man has asked for few days to evaluate the proposal of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Moreover, the report believes that this operation could actually go through.

Juve FC say

Throughout Bernardeschi’s time at Juventus, three different coaches tested him in various roles and tactical systems, but the result was more or less the same.

Hence, the Bianconeri simply need better players who are able to make the difference week in week out in order to restore the club’s position at the top of hierarchy.

On the other hand, Napoli sounds like a great destination for the Euro 2020 winner, as he’ll be able to find enough space in his favorite role on the left wing following Insigne’s departure while also enjoying Champions League football.