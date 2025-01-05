Juventus will likely have to do without their influential winger Francisco Conceicao in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

On Friday, the 21-year-old was all set to start in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup against Milan with his father Sergio making his managerial debut in the opposite dugout. However, the Conceicao Derby wasn’t meant to ensue in Riyadh, with the youngster pulling out of the contest just minutes before kickoff after picking up a knock during the pre-match warmups.

While Kenan Yildiz proved to be an excellent replacement on the right wing for Thiago Motta, Conceicao’s injury remains a big blow for the Bianconeri given his excellent and dynamic displays down the flank which rendered him an instant fan favourite in Turin.

Moreover, Juventus are about to embark on a gruelling gauntlet in January with clashes against Torino, Atalanta, Milan, Club Brugge, Napoli and Benfica all taking place this month. Therefore, Motta will be desperate for depth across the field, and the last thing he needs at the moment is another untimely absence.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Conceicao will undergo medical tests at the J|Medical Centre on Tuesday to detect the extent of his injury, while the technical staff will be crossing their fingers hoping that the results don’t reveal anything serious.

Nevertheless, even if the winger were to avoid a lengthy absence, the source doesn’t expect him to make a swift recovery for Saturday’s Derby showdown against Torino. Hence, Motta will have to resort to the likes of Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez and Samuel Mbangula on the wings, in addition to the returning Timothy Weah.

Conceicao signed for Juventus last summer on a dry loan from Porto, but the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli the player’s agent Jorge Mendes both revealed he’ll stay in Turin beyond the current campaign.