Juventus should receive a timely boost ahead of their clash against Lazio, as Timothy Weah is tipped to make his return to action.

The USMNT player started his campaign on an encouraging note, scoring a goal and providing an assist against Como in the first 45 minutes of the Serie A campaign before suffering a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old then made a couple of appearances off the bench before picking up an ankle problem that ruled him out of action in the last two weeks.

Therefore, Weah remained at home during the international, as he continues to nurse his injury.

But according to Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero), the New York City native has been showing signs of improvement in recent days.

Therefore, the source tips him to receive a call-up for the first Juventus fixture after the international break. The Bianconeri will host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on October 19th.

This will be an important boost for Thiago Motta who will have to do without the influential Francisco Conceicao.

The Portuguese winger was controversially sent off in the final minutes against Cagliari after receiving a second yellow card for simulation.

Moreover, Nico Gonzalez is also out with an injury, and might not recover in time for the showdown against the Biancocelesti.

Hence, Motta is facing a shortage of options on the right flank. So it remains to be seen if Weah will be fit enough to start the contest, otherwise the coach will have to resort to unconventional solutions.