Juventus star Nico Gonzalez suffered a knock during Argentina’s latest victory over Chile, but he remains part of Lionel Scaloni’s camp.

The 26-year-old was in the starting lineup on Thursday night when the Albiceleste hosted Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

However, he had to leave the pitch early in the second half after picking up a knock to the left ankle.

Both Juventus and Argentina initially feared a serious injury, but there have been some reassuring updates in recent hours.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Gonzalez won’t leave the national team’s camp, but will remain part of the squad until the end of the international break.

The World Champions will take on Colombia away from home on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, the winger will head back to Turin where his condition will be monitored ahead of next Saturday’s encounter against Empoli.

Thiago Motta will be hoping to have Gonzalez at his disposal, especially after losing his other main right-wing option – Francisco Conceicao – to injury.

But between the knock and the late return from South America, the Argentine might not be in an optimal physical condition to start in Tuscany.

Gonzalez made the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus towards the end of the summer transfer session.

He made his debut for the Bianconeri last Sunday, coming off the bench to replace Dusan Vlahovic in the final minutes of the showdown against Roma.