Juventus winger grateful for a wonderful 2021

For Italian football, 2021 has been a major rollercoaster, and Federico Bernardeschi has been at the very heart of it.

The Juventus winger started his year as a benchwarmer under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo, and there was no love lost between the two men.

Nevertheless, Italy manager Roberto Mancini kept his faith in the former Fiorentina man and selected him for his Euro 2020 squad.

The 27-year-old went on to lift the trophy in Wembley before tying the knot with his girlfriend few days later.

This season, Bernardeschi is enjoying a career revival under the tutelage of the returning Max Allegri, and he has been one of the main stalwarts of the team in the last few matches.

Therefore, the Azzurri star can only be thankful for his memorable 2021.

“2021 was a wonderful year, I can’t complain because I won two trophies with Juventus and I won a European championship with the national team,” said the Bianconeri star in an interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“My daughter was also born this year, we bought a house, I got married. So I just I have nothing to complain about, that’s what I tell can you.

“I also thank the many difficult moments. I would define it as the year of balance. I think I have definitely found my balance.”

Let’s hope that he manages to consolidate his career revival throughout 2022 and beyond.