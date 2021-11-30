Juventus winger on offer as club up Vlahovic bid

Juventus are supposedly looking to offload Dejan Kulusevski in order to raise funds for a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

The Swedish winger joined from Atalanta in January 2020, whilst being allowed to stay on loan with Parma where he been playing on loan since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

He continued to impress for the Gialloblu, before arriving in Turin that summer with quite the reputation, but has only shown glimpses of the player that he was.

It can be tough to make the step up to play for the likes of Juventus, although it feels as though our style of play may not suit Kulu, and an exit seems fair for all concerned.

TuttoJuve cites the English press as their source for claiming that he has been offered out to English clubs already, whilst also claiming that he could be offered to Fiorentina as part of the deal to sign Vlahovic.

The striker continues to be strongly linked with the switch to Turin, with him known to be looking to leave La Viola inside the next 18 months when his contract ends.

I fear that our current form could well hamper our efforts however, with Champions League qualification far from a certainty this term.

Our best bet could well be to win the competition, which is of course no mean feat, while not qualifying for the CL itself will be painful, that one failure could cause a painful turn in events for us.

Patrick