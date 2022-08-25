Marko Pjaca is one of many Juventus players that has no place in Max Allegri’s team.

This means if they are interested in playing football, they must consider leaving the club.

The Bianconeri have had a busy summer transfer window as they try to sign and sell as many players as possible.

Pjaca moved to the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, but he has made only 14 league appearances for them since then.

He has spent much of his time on their books on loan at other clubs and he was at Torino in the last campaign.

The 27-year-old has returned to the Allianz Stadium, but we do not consider him one of the options available to Max Allegri.

He has to leave, and there has been a shortage of takers in this transfer window.

The winger is now set to leave Italy entirely as a report on Calciomercato claims he is close to sealing a return to Zagreb from Juve.

They seem to be his only option now and Juve will help him get the transfer sorted so he can leave.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has failed in his bid to build a career at Juve and it makes little sense to keep him in the group.

He has done better when he leaves on loan, but the constant injury he suffers is a problem for him and it is time we end our job as his parent club.