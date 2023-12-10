Juventus winger Timothy Weah could announce his return to the pitch as early as next week.

Thankfully for the Old Lady, the treatment table is beginning to empty. Brazilian veterans Alex Sandro and Danilo have made their returns in recent weeks, while Manuel Locatelli has now managed to shake off a rib fracture.

While Mattia De Sciglio remains a long-term absentee, Max Allegri should recover the services of another wingback.

According to JuventusNews24, Weah trained with the rest of his Juventus teammates on Saturday, suggesting that his return could ensue against Genoa.

After overcoming Napoli with Federico Gatti’s goal on Friday night, the Bianconeri held a training session on the following day that included some unloading work for those who took part in the contest.

As the source explains, the American winger practiced along with his squad.

The 23-year-old made ten Serie A appearances after joining the club in the summer, five as a starter. He contributed with a single assist.

The former Lille man sustained a hamstring injury in the contest against Verona back in October and has been out of action ever since.

The Juventus squad will travel to Liguria for an away fixture against Genoa on Friday. Weah will be hoping to receive a call-up for the trip to the Luigi Ferraris.

Allegri’s men will be gunning for a victory that extends their current positive run and keeps the pressure piling on current league leaders Inter.