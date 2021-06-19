Juventus winger still hoping for a future at the club

Despite years of struggles, Federico Bernardeschi is still hoping to prove himself at Juventus. The winger arrived to Turin after sealing a major transfer from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017.

However, the 27-year-old was rarely able to replicate his Viola form with the Old Lady, only showing flashes of talents during his four years at the club.

And yet, the Italian is not planning on giving up, and according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, he was the happiest man to see Massimiliano Allegri return to the club.

Bernardeschi struggled for form and playing time during Andrea Pirlo’s lone season at the club, and things weren’t much better for him with Maurizio Sarri at the helm.

On the contrary, his best performances at Juventus came whilst serving under Max Allegri between 2017 and 2019.

In fact, the pinnacle of his black and white career was his display against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 in 2019.

Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all the highlights with his hattrick that night, the Azzurri star put on a great performance as well – arguably his best in Turin.

The report adds that the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, is expected to sit on the table with the Bianconeri management to discuss his contract, which is set to expire in twelve months.

The source claims that Juventus remains Bernardeschi’s priority, and only an offer from the Premier League would lure him away.

However, it remains to be seen whether Allegri is still willing to bet on a player who has been largely underperforming for the past few years.