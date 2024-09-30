Juventus winger Timothy Weah could be set to miss the Champions League encounter against Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday.

The American sustained his second injury of the season a few days ago, picking up an ankle problem that ruled him out of the weekend clash against Genoa.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese, the 24-year-old winger trained separately on Monday.

Therefore, the USMNT star is unlikely to earn a call-up for the trip to Germany, but will instead remain in Continassa to work on his full recovery.

Weah signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2023, completing a switch from Lille. However, he failed to cement himself as a regular starter in his first campaign in Turin.

Nevertheless, the player showed positive signs in pre-season under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

But with Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao joining the club in late August, the competition for a starting berth on the right wing has become fierce.

Nevertheless, Weah played as a false 9 in his most recent outing against Napoli. He replaced the ineffective Dusan Vlahovic after the interval.

But while the American didn’t truly inspire upfront, this move suggests Motta is willing to entrust him with various roles across the field.

So it remains to be seen where Weah would fit in the equation upon his return from injury.