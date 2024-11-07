Juventus won’t be able to recover the services of Nico Gonzalez for the Derby della Mole clash against their arch-rivals Torino.

The Argentine joined the Bianconeri in the summer, completing an initial loan move with an obligation to buy from Fiorentina. However, an injury suffered against RB Leipzig on October 2nd hampered his early momentum. The 26-year-old pulled a muscle during the Champions League contest, and has been out of action ever since.

Curiously, the Argentine national team initially decided to call him up for international duty despite his current condition. Nevertheless, Lionel Scaloni and his staff have reportedly reconsidered their choice, so the player will remain in Turin during the international break.

But while Gonzalez was previously tipped to announce his return to the fold this weekend for the Derby della Mole, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) is now reporting otherwise.

The pink newspaper reveals that Gonzalez will also skip Saturday’s big showdown against the Granata. Thiago Motta and the technical staff have made their decision after consulting the player and the medical staff.

The former Fiorentina man will be working on regaining his optimal physical condition during the break, before returning to the pitch when the campaign resumes.

Gonzalez has made six appearances for Juventus this season between the Serie A and the Champions League. He contributed with a goal and an assist, both coming in the 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

With the Argentina international out of action, Motta has been heavily relying on Francisco Conceicao on the right wing, while Timothy Weah remains the alternative option, as well as the ultra-versatile Andrea Cambiaso.

So it remains to be seen who will get the nod in the Derby, but Conceicao will be the favorite considering his impressive early-season form.