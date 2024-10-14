Juventus winger Timothy Weah is on a mission to restore his optimal physical condition and make himself available for Saturday’s encounter against Lazio.

The 24-year-old started the campaign with a bang, providing an assist and scoring a goal on the opening day against Como, before picking up an injury just ahead of the half-time whistle.

The American managed to overcome it and made three appearances off the bench before sustaining an ankle problem.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Weah is determined to recover in time for the weekend’s clash against Lazio.

The former Lille man realizes this will be an inviting chance to prove his worth for the team, especially with Nico Gonzalez out with an injury, and Francisco Conceicao serving a suspension.

As the pink newspaper explains, Thiago Motta gave a three-day rest between Friday and Sunday for the players who remained at Continassa during the international break.

Nevertheless, Weah refused to slow down, insisting on showing up at the Juventus training center in an attempt to accelerate his recovery.

If the New York City native manages to shake off his knock ahead of Saturday, he could be the most likely candidate to start on the right wing, especially amidst the lack of options.

Motta will also be without Teun Koopmeiners who is suffering from a fractured rib, while Weah’s compatriot Weston McKennie returned early from international duty and will undergo medical tests amidst fears of a possible muscle strain.