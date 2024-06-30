Roma are reportedly looking to reignite their attempts to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa who endured a forgettable Euro 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire next summer, and the two parties have yet to find a breakthrough in their renewal talks.

Moreover, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta reportedly doesn’t consider the Italian as a suitable profile for his tactical system.

Therefore, all clues point towards a summer departure.

But while Juventus were hoping to collect a decent transfer fee, Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve) believes the player’s underwhelming European campaign didn’t help their case.

The Azzurri entered the tournament as the reigning champions only managed to win a single match before being eliminated by Switzerland in the Round of 16 on the back of an abysmal display.

Similar to the majority of his international teammates, Chiesa failed to produce the goods, which reportedly took its toll on this market valuation.

Hence, the source believes Juventus could sell the winger for relatively low figures this summer. After all, this could be their last chance to collect a transfer fee, as the winger could leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

Therefore, Roma could revive their attempts to sign the Italy international, as they’re now more confident about their ability to meet the asking price.

Chiesa has been plying his trade at Juventus since making the controversial move from Fiorentina in the summer of 2020. He enjoyed a brilliant first campaign in Turin, but an ACL injury suffered in January 2022 took its toll on his career.