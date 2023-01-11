Juventus wins the race for 17-year-old winger Gianmarco Di Biase

While the winter transfer session has been thus far uneventful at Juventus, the club continues to bolster its youth ranks which have been flourishing lately.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus have now won the race for Gianmarco Di Biase, a 17-year-old winger who currently plays for Pistoiese.

The teenager who grew up in Empoli has been promoted to Pistoise’s senior squad last summer and has been regularly featuring in Serie D fixtures. His campaign started on a thrilling note, bagging up seven goals and two assists in his first 17 league appearances.

The source adds that the Tuscan certainly didn’t have a shortage in suitors. The first team that came knocking on the door was reportedly Udinese. Interest from the likes of Torino and Inter followed, with Palermo joining the queue recently.

However, it was the Old Lady who eventually prevailed in the race. Therefore, the report expects Di Biase to join Massimo Brambilla’s Juventus Next Gen and subsequently make his Serie C debut.

Juve FC say

In recent years, a plethora of formidable talents have been flocking to the club. With the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Matias Soulé becoming regular members in Max Allegri’s first team, aspiring youngsters now have a valid reason to believe that they can one day become pillars at the club.