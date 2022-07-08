Juventus has won the race to sign Kenan Yildiz, according to a report on Football Italia.

The 17-year-old left Bayern Munich at the end of the last month after his contract with them expired.

Several European sides have been scouting him and hoping to add him to their squad.

However, Juve and Barcelona were his two most serious suitors. The Catalans would have been confident in winning the race for his signature, but Juve has beaten them to it.

The Turkiye youth international will now join Juve’s Primavera team for the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

We have built a very strong Primavera side over the years, and we need to keep adding quality youngsters to that age group to keep it relevant.

Paolo Montero has just been named as their latest coach, and we expect him to continue the good work that Andrea Bonatti started.

They reached the semi-final of the UEFA Youth League last season and should look to build on that in this campaign.

Yildiz will hope he will be an important member of the team and get enough chances to improve his skills.

If he does well, an invitation to train with the senior squad will soon arrive at his doorstep.