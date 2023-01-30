Juventus wins the race for the signature of Serie D teenager

Juventus has won the race to sign Italian teenager Gianmarco Di Biase after he impressed their scouts in Serie D.

The 17-year-old plays for Pistoiese and is considered to be one of the finest youngsters in the country, making several Serie A sides consider a move for him.

Juve, however, has won the race for his signature and hopes he will develop and reach his full potential on their books.

Football Italia reveals he will start life in their Next Gen team and the Bianconeri have paid €350,000 for his services.

However, he will not move to the club until the end of the season after Pistoiese asked to keep him on loan until the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Our senior side needs new men and fans have been waiting to hear the club has bolstered its squad with some, but the Next Gen side is also an important part of the setup.

If the reserve side has top talents, it will supply the senior side and we will not need to spend more in the transfer market.

Hopefully, when Di Biase joins, he will not waste too much time getting used to how we play and will break into the first team sooner than expected.