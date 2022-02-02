Juventus winter signing Zakaria tipped to be nailed on starter

Denis Zakaria has joined Juventus at the right time, it seems, with the midfielder now tipped to go straight into the starting XI.

The Swiss star joined the Bianconeri from Borussia Monchengladbach in a season that they have struggled in midfield.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot struggled to make enough impact at the Allianz Stadium in the first half of this season.

That is expected to change with an injection of energy from Zakaria for the rest of this campaign.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttojuve says he is almost certain to become one of the first names on the team sheet in Turin.

The report says in either a midfield-two alongside Manuel Locatelli or a midfield-three with the duo being joined by Weston McKennie, one constant would be the Switzerland international.

His arrival means Arthur and Rabiot will have to be satisfied with spending most of their time on the Juve bench now.

Juve FC Says

Considering how we performed in the first half of this season, these changes are hardly unexpected.

Zakaria’s arrival should affect our team structure and he needs to make as much impact as possible for the team to reap the rewards of his presence in it.

Hopefully, he wouldn’t need too much time to get used to playing with his new teammates.