Juventus winter transfer plans broken down

Next month the transfer window will reopen and teams will have the chance to add players to their team.

Juventus has one of the strongest squads in Europe, but even they have plans to make things happen when the transfer window reopens.

The Bianconeri brought in the likes of Dejan Kulusevski in the last transfer window and the Swede has done well, but they have some players that they still want to add to their team and some of their current options might also leave the club.

Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri want to sign another striker to act as a deputy to Alvaro Morata in the next transfer window.

They have two targets from Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente, the latter has had a spell with them previously.

They are also looking at Olivier Giroud, but Inter Milan is also serious about landing the Frenchman.

The report also says that the Italian champions are keen to solve the Sami Khedira problem before the end of next month.

He has interest from Everton and they hope that they can strike an agreement with the English side or his other suitors.

Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot will also be allowed to leave if a good offer comes in for them.