Juventus wish former Ballon D’Or winner Nedved a happy birthday (video)

Pavel Nedved will be celebrating his 49th birthday today, although he may be a little busy due to his role as vice-chairman of Juventus with less than 48 hours of the transfer window remaining.

The former Czech international enjoyed an amazing playing career, playing his best years with the Old Lady in Turin scoring 51 goals in only 247 league outings, and has since made a return to the club by joining the board.

Juventus have now moved to wish him a happy birthday, posting an image to that effect before putting a highlight reel up of some his best moments.

. . . Happiest of birthdays to Bianconeri legend and Vice President, Pavel Nedved! ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/POBbLJJ5Ga — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 30, 2021

What is your favourite Nedved memory?

Patrick