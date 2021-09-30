“Juventus with the characteristics that Allegri wants” Tacchinardi reacts to Juventus’ Champions League win

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi says Juventus performed exactly how Massimiliano Allegri wants them to for the first time against Chelsea yesterday.

He says the match was an important test to their mentality after a very tough start to this campaign and they passed.

He praised them for their decision making and particularly how they defended for the duration of the game.

Juve has struggled at the back in recent weeks, but they kept a clean sheet against the Champions League’s defending champions.

Tacchinardi says they were unashamed to defend in the game and that helped them to win it.

He then admits that Allegri is finally getting some positive signs from his players after a troubled start to his second spell as the club’s manager.

He told Mediaset Infinity + as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “It is a mentally decisive game for a team that has had ups and downs. Juventus did not take the game. goal against the European champion team, that’s a lot of stuff.

“For the first time we saw a Juventus with the characteristics that Allegri wants: cynical, good at defending and restarting, who without shame in defending and always staying on the piece.

“So, he may not like it but he is a winning coach. I saw an excellent Juve, Allegri is beginning to see the light. “

Juve has won their last three matches in all competitions and it is all about remaining consistent now.

If they can achieve that, they could end this campaign as good as they plan to.