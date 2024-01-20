Samuel Iling-Junior has struggled for game time this season, with all indications pointing towards him leaving the club to spend the second half of the term out on loan.

While Juventus has not been particularly active in the January transfer window so far, it is expected that things will get serious in the coming days, with a week left in the transfer window.

Max Allegri’s men may not make any additional signings apart from Tiago Djalo, but some departures are anticipated. The Bianconeri had been open to the possibility of either selling Iling-Junior or sending him out on loan for the rest of the term, given his limited playing time in the first half of the season.

However, the situation has changed, and it is now reported by Tuttomercatoweb that Juventus has taken him off the market and decided to keep him with the club for the remainder of the term.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior needs game time, which is why a move away appeared sensible.

But if we do not make signings this month, we have to keep him in the group and use the Englishman on a squad rotation basis.