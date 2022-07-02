One of the biggest things to notice after Juventus revealed all their shirt numbers for the 2022/2023 season is that Aaron Ramsey’s jersey number is missing.

The midfielder has been at the club since 2019 when he joined from Arsenal as a free agent.

His time in Turin has been a disaster, and the club is now ready to forcefully end their relationship.

Ramsey spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Rangers, but he didn’t do well enough for the Scottish club to sign him permanently.

He is expected back in Turin for preseason, but Football Italia says he hasn’t been given a Juve shirt number, which is a clear sign that he is unwanted by the Bianconeri.

Considering that there is a World Cup coming later this year, the Welshman is expected to find a new club where he would play regularly to stay fit and help his country at the competition.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has been a bad buy, and he has stuck around for too long. The best time to offload him was before the start of last season, and this summer offers another opportunity that we must take.

The midfielder will hardly get better, and we must find a solution to him before this window closes, even if it means offering him a severance pay to leave.