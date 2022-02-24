Chiellini Dybala
Club News

Juventus without eight injured players for Empoli trip: The latest Medical updates

February 24, 2022 - 2:30 pm

While absences are a part of the sport, Juventus have been severely hit by the injury bug in the last few weeks.

During Tuesday’s Champions League encounter against Villarreal, Alex Sandro and Weston McKennie were added to the long list of absentees.

Then on Wednesday, Kaio Jorge sustained a serious knee injury while representing the U23 squad in a Serie C contest.

According to ilBianconero, Max Allegri will be without eight players for Saturday’s trip to Empoli.

While Sandro’s injury should keep him out between 15 to 20 days, McKennie will miss at least two months of action.

However, the worst medical report is reserved for Kaio, who joins Federico Chiesa on the list of season-ending injuries.

In another note, club captain Giorgio Chiellini is ruled out for another ten days.

But Allegri will be hoping to recover three stars ahead of the midweek clash against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia Semi Finals. The men in question are Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Allegri, the injury crisis hit his squad at a very delicate moment of the campaign.

However, with some of the players nearing their return to the pitch, the situation should improve in the next week or so.

But most importantly, let’s hope we can avoid additional setbacks on the injury front.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Two Juventus transfers excluded from further capital gains investigation

February 24, 2022
dybala goal

Barcelona is constantly contacting the agent of Juventus star

February 24, 2022
Pogba

Pogba must reduce his salary to earn a return to Juventus

February 24, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.