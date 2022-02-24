Juventus without eight injured players for Empoli trip: The latest Medical updates

While absences are a part of the sport, Juventus have been severely hit by the injury bug in the last few weeks.

During Tuesday’s Champions League encounter against Villarreal, Alex Sandro and Weston McKennie were added to the long list of absentees.

Then on Wednesday, Kaio Jorge sustained a serious knee injury while representing the U23 squad in a Serie C contest.

According to ilBianconero, Max Allegri will be without eight players for Saturday’s trip to Empoli.

While Sandro’s injury should keep him out between 15 to 20 days, McKennie will miss at least two months of action.

However, the worst medical report is reserved for Kaio, who joins Federico Chiesa on the list of season-ending injuries.

In another note, club captain Giorgio Chiellini is ruled out for another ten days.

But Allegri will be hoping to recover three stars ahead of the midweek clash against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia Semi Finals. The men in question are Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Allegri, the injury crisis hit his squad at a very delicate moment of the campaign.

However, with some of the players nearing their return to the pitch, the situation should improve in the next week or so.

But most importantly, let’s hope we can avoid additional setbacks on the injury front.