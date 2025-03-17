As if getting hammered at the hands of their rivals wasn’t enough, Juventus also lost Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly to injuries.

The Bianconeri travelled to Florence in the hopes of putting their campaign back on the right track following a series of devastating defeats, but they were instead handed another beatdown. Nicolo Fagioli returned to haunt his original club by orchestrating a 3-0 victory for Fiorentina over a confused, lacklustre Bianconeri side.

To make matters even worse for the Bianconeri, Andrea Cambiaso, who came in for the disappointing Nico Gonzalez in the second half, ended up suffering an ankle injury, and not for the first time.

As many Juventus fans might recall, the Italian wingback has been dealing with recurring ankle problems between December and January which derailed his early-season momentum. But after seemingly overcoming these issues, the player was dealt a fresh blow on Sunday, as he had to be assisted by members of the medical staff while leaving the pitch, as he couldn’t walk on his own.

It remains to be seen if this new setback is directly related to his previous problems or an entirely fresh one.

But while Cambiaso’s injury was easily picked up by the cameras due to his dramatic exit, Kelly’s issue went unnoticed as he calmly made his way towards the dugout, leaving his place on the pitch to Federico Gatti.

Nevertheless, IlBianconero reveals that the Englishman was also replaced due to a physical problem. The source expects the two players to undergo the necessary clinical tests in the coming hours to reveal the extent of their injuries.

Juventus fans will be hoping that Cambiaso’s condition, in particular, won’t be too serious, as he remains by far the most consistent full-back in the squad this season. Sadly for the 24-year-old, this untimely blow ruled him out of Italy’s squad for the UEFA Nations League clashes against Germany.