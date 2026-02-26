Juventus are reportedly hoping to sell Douglas Luiz in the summer and replace him with his compatriot, Andre.

The Bianconeri signed Luiz from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024 for a total of €50 million (including the values of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Junior, who headed in the opposite direction).

However, the 27-year-old endured a miserable 2024/25 campaign in Turin, plagued by recurring injuries, unconvincing displays, and personal problems.

Juventus hoping to replace Douglas Luiz with Andre

Juve sent the Brazilian international back to the Premier League last summer, loaning him to Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, he was lost in the shuffle amidst all the turmoil that ensued at City Ground this season.

Luiz then rejoined Aston Villa in January, and his return to Unai Emery’s court has done the trick, with the midfielder gradually regaining his best levels.

The playmaker’s contract includes an option to buy for €25 million in favour of the Villans, and Juventus are increasingly optimistic about their chances of offloading the player at the end of the season.

Andre (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre as a potential replacement for Luiz.

The 24-year-old is a Fluminense youth product who joined Wolves in the summer of 2024 for circa £20 million.

Andre’s time at Wolves

Andre struck a good understanding with fellow Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, with the duo enjoying a solid 2024/25 campaign.

However, Wolves sold a few key players last summer, including Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City, and failed to properly replace them.

Therefore, the Molineux outfit has been enduring a horrific 2025/26 campaign, only managing to garner 10 points after 27 rounds.

With relegation all but confirmed, a summer exodus could be inevitable. As for Andre, he could be available for €28 million.

The Brazilian often operates in a deep role in front of the backline. Therefore, he could be the Regista that Luciano Spalletti has been seeking to complete his midfield jigsaw.