Juventus Women appoint new manager – (Image)

Following the departure of Rita Guarino by the end of the campaign, Juventus Women have now appointed her successor.

Joe Montemurro has been revealed as the Bianconeri’s new coach in a statement released by the club’s official website on Tuesday.

The Australian is 51, and has more than two decades of experience under his belt, managing some of the biggest sides in his home country – the likes of Melbourne Victory and Melbourne FC.

Moreover, the statement reveals that Montemurro previously managed Arsenal’s Women team, and led the club towards the FA Cup trophy during his first five months at the club.

Juventus Women had been established in 2017, and dominated the domestic scene ever since, with four straight Scudetto titles in a row.

Former manager Rita Guarino led the club to a perfect Serie A campaign in 2020/21, winning every single league fixture.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri are hoping to replicate their domestic success on the European scene, and will be hoping that their manager turns out to be be the right man for the job.