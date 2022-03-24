Juventus Women beat Lyon in the first leg of UWCL Quarter Finals

Less than five years since the club’s first official match, Juventus Women are taking part in the Champions League quarter finals for the first time in their history.

The Bianconere sealed their qualification at the expense of Chelsea in a tough group that also featured Wolfsburg.

The Italians were pitted against Olympique Lyon in the final eight round, with the odds largely favoring the French side, who is vastly experienced in this competition, and is considered amongst the giants in Women’s football.

Nevertheless, Juventus managed to snatch a win in the first leg which took play at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday evening.

The Ligue 1 side took an early lead in the eight minute via Catarina Macario. However, OL had to continue the match with a player down following Ellie Carpenter’s dismissal early in the second half.

This proved to be the turning point of the encounter, as Joe Montemurro’s girls managed to overturn the result.

At the 71st minute, Cristiana Girelli pounced on a goalkeeper’s mistake to level the score with a rather debatable goal.

Ten minutes later, the legendary striker left her spot on the pitch for substitute Agnese Bonfantini, and the latter almost immediately scored the winner with a clinical finish.

The second leg will be played next Thursday in France.

Here is the formation from yesterday’s match as provided by ilBianconero

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Sembrant; Boattin, Rosucci (Caruso 65′), Pedersen, Grosso (Bonansea65′); Hurtig, Girelli (Bonfantini 81′), Cernoia