Juventus Women Director comments on upcoming games against HB Køge

Juventus Women have two upcoming games against Danish adversaries, HB Køge. Stefano Braghin, director of Juventus, spoke to the Juventus website about the upcoming games.

As reported by the Juventus Website, Braghin stated that HB Køge has dominated the Danish League for the past three seasons and is one of the best teams in Europe. Køge has a good amount of international players due to them playing in the group stages last season.

Even though they may not be a seeded team, we can still consider their value as a team amongst the best sides in Europe.

Braghin also spoke to the Juventus website about the difficulties the women will have this year, stating that there has been no pre-season. If you add this onto the lack of vacation the women have had, they have in fact “been playing for two consecutive years”.

Braghin continued that despite these difficulties, the team, himself and their coach “must do their best” this season.

The Juventus website further reported that Braghin admitted Køge will have the advantage. The advantage for Køge comes from giving fewer players to their national teams and by playing more games in the league.

Braghin commented that the women in the HB Køge team will be in much better form because of the number of games they have played in the league.

Despite the competition, the advantages HB Køge have and the difficulties the Juventus Women players face, Braghin remains confident.

Even though it may be new territory, they must still find their own way through it. Fans remain hopeful that the team will become victorious in the end.