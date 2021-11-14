Juventus Women earn their 9th league win this season at the expense of Lazio

When the league leaders host the bottom of the table side, the writing could foresee an unbalanced affair. This turned out to the exact case for the encounter between Juventus Women and Lazio on Saturday afternoon.

After all, we’re talking about a side that has thus far enjoyed a perfect record, going against an opponent that is yet to secure a league point.

At the end of the day, the Bianconere maintained their perfect run with their 9th win in 9 Serie A matches, in a destruction job that saw them beat the Lazio ladies with five unanswered goals.

Agenese Bonfantini was the star of the show. She broke the deadlock as early as the fifth minute, and then completed a personal brace at the 84th minute.

The other goals were scored by Lina Hurtig, Lisa Boattin and finally Amanda Nilden, as Joe Montemurro’s girls continue their run towards a 5th straight Scudetto title.

The manager had to do some rotation to the starting lineup, following the Old Lady’s midweek encounter against Wolfsburg in the Champions League.

Therefore, star player Cristiana Girelli started on the bench before making a second half appearance, but at this point, Juventus appear to be too strong for their domestic competition.

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Aprile; Hyyrynen (Lundorf 78′), Lenzini, Salvai (Gama 78′), Nilden; Zamanian, Rosucci (Girelli 63′), Caruso; Bonfantini, Hurtig (Pfattner 78′), Bonansea (Boattin 63′).