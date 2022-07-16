Despite looking composed on the pitch while representing the French national team in the European Championships, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has been dealing with a traumatizing tragedy while managing to keep it secret from the public.

According to AFP via Eurosport, the former partner of the Juventus Women goalkeeper has been found dead in the apartment the two used to share in Turin on July 4.

Camille Nell was 27, and her relationship with Peyraud-Magnin was well-documented, as the latter was the first international French player to publicly come out as homosexual back in August 2020.

The two women had been in a relationship since the custodian’s stint at Atletico Madrid. Camille then accompanied Pauline to Turin after making the switch to Juventus in 2021.

The couple had separated only few weeks before the tragic passing of Nell, and the reasons behind her death remain unknown to the public.

For he part, Peyraud-Magnin has been keeping this story hidden from the public eye for the last couple of weeks, as she put on solid displays for Les Bleus against Italy and Belgium in the European Championship.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Bianconere, and can be considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the sport at the moment.