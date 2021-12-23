Juventus Women set to be without Aprile after positive Coronavirus test

Juventus Women will be without Roberta Aprile when they make their return to training on December 28 after testing positive for Coronavirus.

It is unclear as to why the goalkeeper was tested, with the team believed to be on holiday for the winter break, but she will now have to isolate and adhere to the protocols before joining up with the playing squad in Turin.

Assuming there are no complications, Aprile should be able to return to the club in time for our next fixture, with a Super Cup clash with Sassuolo on January 5. With the festive period ahead, fingers crossed that this won’t disrupt her plans for Christmas however, with her family likely to be worried about contracting the virus also.

With any luck, the timing of Aprile’s contraction will hopefully mean that it isn’t spread throughout the team, and we wish Roberta a swift recovery from the virus.

We’ve been fortunate so far this season in regards to Coronavirus cases in the division, but this new strain is threatening to disrupt things in the near future. We can only hope that our winter break has come at the right time, and that things will improve once again in the coming weeks and months.

