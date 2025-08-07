BERN, SWITZERLAND - JULY 18: Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland acknowledges the fans following her team's defeat and elimination at the end of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Quarter-Final match between Spain v Switzerland at Stadion Wankdorf on July 18, 2025 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Juventus Women striker Alisha Lehmann is reportedly one step away from leaving the Serie A champions to join Como Women.

The 26-year-old is the most followed female football player on social media, so she sent shockwaves last summer by making the move from Aston Villa alongside her former boyfriend, Douglas Luiz.

While the Brazilian endured a miserable first year in Turin, Lehmann appeared to be much more at ease with her surroundings, even though she wasn’t a regular starter in Massimiliano Canzi’s lineup.

Alisha Lehmann won the double in her first season with Juventus Women

The Switzerland international played second fiddle to the likes of Cristiana Gierelli and Barbara Bonansea, but she still made 16 Serie A appearances, while contributing with two goals and an assist. She also made a couple of appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Lehmann helped the Bianconere retain the Scudetto title after being pipped by Roma Women in the previous two editions. Juventus also completed the double by lifting the Coppa Italia.

Nevertheless, Alisha’s memorable story at Vinovo has seemingly come to an end, as an out-of-the-blue report from IlBianconero reveals that the attacker is on the verge of sealing a transfer to Como Women.

Ambitious Como Women close to signing Alisha Lehmann

The Lombardians are under the ownership of wealthy Indonesian investors (the Hartono family), and they have managed to lift the men’s team from the lower divisions all the way to Serie A. The Lariani have now cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Italian top flight, as they continue to bolster Cesc Fabregas’ squad with exciting new additions.

Therefore, it appears that the Como hierarchy is equally interested in strengthening their women’s team, as evidenced by their onslaught on Lehmann.