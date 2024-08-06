We have until the 13th of September till we see the close of the transfer window, ready for a whole new season of football. With the transfers in full swing, all eyes are on the Juventus Women’s team – because they’ve managed to grab a fair few great players from across the globe. They’ve gained several key signings that have been spoken about for some time, and after their performance last season, Juventus looks like they’re ready to level up their game. Because of some of the signings, it appears Juventus will be setting their sights on the European stage with their all-new team of brilliant female stars.

In today’s blog, we’re going to be looking at Juventus’ hottest talent and their previous teams, along with exploring all that there is to know about these players. With the new season ready to kick off, let’s talk about everything that there is to know about Juventus Women’s FC. Let’s go!

Emma Kullberg

Coming in at the top of our list is Emma Kullberg, who’s hot off the press as one of Juventus’ most exciting signings. After signing a one-year contract with an option for an additional year, Emma brings with her some great talent and a truckload of Swedish trophies. Born in Sweden in 1991, Emma started playing when she was very young and has since gone on to big things. She is known as one of the most promising talents in Swedish football and is joining Juventus with a mission to win. After winning plenty of league titles in Sweden, she then moved to England to play for Brighton & Hove Albion, where she segmented herself as a strong player and one of those inspiring famous female athletes that you just can’t ignore. She’s got an Olympic silver medal under her belt from the Tokyo Olympics – so all that we can say is watch this space.

Alisha Lehmann

Alisha is well known for making football a family affair, seeing as her partner, Douglas Luiz, has just been signed to Juve as well. Her husband, Douglas, had signed up for a solid five years with the team, and she soon followed with a three-year contract. She’s leaving behind England’s Aston Villa, where she made 74 appearances in three seasons with the Women’s Super League club. At just 25 years old, the Swiss football player has played for her home country’s international team on 53 occasions since coming on to the scene in 2017 – and is known for her bustling social media career as well. We know that her 16 million followers on Instagram will bring with her plenty of opportunities, but you can’t deny she will make a fantastic addition to the Juve team.

Hanna Bennison

Hanna Bennison is a 21-year-old Swedish professional football player who’s joining the team for this next season. The midfielder was wanted by a couple of people during the transfer window, but Juventus won her over on a 3-year contract. Coming from another British team, Everton FC, Hanna brings with her a wealth of skill and unparalleled wins. Having finished third place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and grabbed a silver medal at the Olympic games, she’s joining her teammates with a shared mission for success. It seems like the Swedish are doing it for women’s football this year, as they’re all the ones fighting to the top. Hanna managed to amass a huge 44 caps for Sweden in football history, along with having scored eight goals in 81 appearances for Everton.

She’s done great and her stats don’t lie – but she’s said she’s looking for something completely different from her time at Everton, and with Juventus’ history, we can almost guarantee this will be the case. Who will Juventus be eyeing up next to join this infamous trio? Only time will tell, and we can’t wait!