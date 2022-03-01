Juventus Women’s three-year undefeated streak comes to an end

Since its founding in 2017, Juventus Women has been the ultimate dominant force in Italian football.

The Bianconere never failed to lift the Scudetto trophy, winning the league title on four occasions in as many attempts.

This season, the Turin-based club has been finding success on the European stage as well, reaching the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. A tough double header against Lyon awaits them.

However, the packed schedule perhaps took its toll on Joe Montemurro’s side, as a three-year undefeated streak finally came to an end.

Last Sunday, Juventus lost their away fixture against Empoli’s ladies. The hosts scored twice in the first 15 minutes. Cristiana Girelli wasted a spot kick and Lisa Boattin’s second half goal wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, this is the club’s first league loss in 45 months and 54 matches. The previous defeat came at the hands of Sasssuolo on the 27th of March 2019.

The Old Lady is still leading the Serie A race with 40 points, but Roma are now just three points adrift with 37 and the Neroverdi aren’t too far behind with 35.

A host of Juventus players had just returned from international duty, including Italian and Swedish players who competed in the Algarve tournament.

But with a squad filled with brilliant local and foreign stars, we still expect our girls to seal their fifth Scudetto in a row by the end of the season.