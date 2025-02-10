Juventus teenager Vasilije Adzic produced a sensational display for the Next Gen in their latest Serie C contest against Benevento.

The Bianconeri poached the 18-year-old’s signature last summer, splashing circa 5 million euros to buy him from his Podgorica. Despite his tender age, the attacking midfielder was immediately introduced to the first team, and managed to impress Thiago Motta and his technical staff in pre-season.

However, the youngster endured a rough first half of the season as he wasn’t unfortunate with injuries. He suffered three separate knocks. While none of them was serious, they were enough to derail his momentum and keep him at the very bottom of the pecking order.

The Montenegrin only collected 55 minutes on the pitch across his five cameo appearances with the senior squad.

Hence, Motta sent him to the Next Gen squad to give him the opportunity to earn some valuable playing time. The teenager certainly made the most out of it, delivering the goods straight away.

In Sunday’s Serie C contest against Benevento, Adzic led Juventus Next Gen to a 2-0 victory with a brilliant display. The young starlet created the opener for Simone Guerra with a delightful back-heel assist. He then put the Giallorossi to the sword with a long-range freekick he expertly placed beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

Hence, it remains to be seen if this mesmerizing display will earn him a swift recall to the first team, and perhaps some additional minutes on the pitch, or if Motta will decide to prolong his Next Gen experiment which has been proving fruitful thus far.

The Next Gen started their campaign on a miserable note under the guidance of Juventus legend Paolo Montero. But following the Uruguayan’s departure, the management resorted to their tried-and-trusted Massimo Brambilla who had only left the team in the summer.

The latter’s return has completely turned Next Gen’s campaign upside down, as they now find themselves in a comfortable 12th place in the Serie C table.