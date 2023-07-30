In recent weeks, Franck Kessié emerged as the primary candidate to bolster the Juventus midfield department.

The 26-year-old cemented himself as one of the most complete midfielders in Serie A during his five-year spell at Milan.

Last summer, he left the Rossoneri after seeing out his contract with the club and joined Barcelona as a free agent.

However, the Ivorian’s first season at Camp Nou was mostly underwhelming. Despite a few flashes of brilliance, he couldn’t quite lock himself a starting spot in Xavi’s formation.

With Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu joining the Blaugrana’s ranks, he could fall further down the manager’s pecking order.

Therefore, Juventus have been trying to lure the midfielder back to Serie A. However, the player seems to have a Premier League switch on his mind, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly on his trail.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Kessié remains an objective for Juventus who aren’t willing to give up on the player.

The management aims to convince the former Atalanta man to join Max Allegri’s ranks despite the lack of European football.

Juve FC say

Nowadays, Juventus is offering modest wages compared to Premier League clubs, while the absence of European competitions renders the club a less attractive destination.

Therefore, the Bianconeri must only focus on players who are truly determined to give their all and bring the club back to its rightful place in Italy and Europe rather than trying to convince those who have their minds set on alternative destinations.