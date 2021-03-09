Juventus won’t let go of their star defender

After being hit with an economical crisis, several news outlets believe that Juventus will end up selling some of their biggest assets in the upcoming summer transfer market.

The Old Lady has the biggest wage-bill in Italian football, and was thus severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak which prevented the fans from entering the stadiums in the last twelve months or so.

Therefore, Matthijs de Ligt has been reported as one of the major stars who could leave Turin by the end of the season.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato (via football Italia) reassures the Bianconeri supporters that the Dutch defender won’t be leaving Turin anytime soon.

The source claims that the club have already informed super-agent Mino Raiola of their decision to maintain the player.

The 21-year-old arrived to Juventus in the summer of 2019 after completing a transfer from Ajax worth 85 million euros.

On the other hand, the report had some less positive news regarding the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Both forwards have contracts that expire in the summer 2022 and are yet to renew with the Old Lady.

Thus, the upcoming transfer window could be the last chance for Fabio Paratici and company to sell them for a certain profit.

Moreover, the Portuguese star’s massive wages are becoming a problem for the financially-suffering club.

So whilst the Juventus supporters would welcome the news regarding de Ligt, it remains to be seen whether the management will be able to find a solution to maintain Dybala and Ronaldo.