Juventus won’t rush Federico Chiesa’s return to the pitch

On the 9th January 2022, Juventus stunned Roma with a come-from-behind win at the Olimpico Stadium. Unfortunately, that joyful evening was marred by an anterior cruciate ligament injury that wrecked the rest of Federico Chiesa’s campaign.

Naturally, the Euro 2020 hero remains out ever since, as he continues his rehabilitation program. Initially, experts predicted a return to action somewhere between September and October.

However, Bianconeri supporters may have to wait for an extended period of time to witness their star’s grand return.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have opted against rushing Chiesa’s return to action. Instead, they will allow him to slowly regain his best physical shape before getting back on the pitch once the season resumes in January.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2020 after rising through the ranks of Fiorentina. He quickly established himself as a key player for Andrea Pirlo’s side during his initial campaign in Turin.

Since the World Cup will force the season into an abrupt halt in November, the club’s decision sounds fairly reasonable and responsible.

After all, it wouldn’t make sense to rush Chiesa back to action around October and risk severe repercussions only to have him available for a handful of fixtures.

The key part of the campaign will begin after the restart, and this is where we’ll hope to have Chiesa ready and raring to go.