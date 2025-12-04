Juventus are reportedly happy to keep their defensive department intact, despite losing Federico Gatti to injury.

This Bianconeri have been plagued by injuries since the start of the season, but no department was affected more than the backline.

The latest blow ensued on Tuesday, when Gatti suffered a knee injury during the Coppa Italia victory over Udinese.

Gatti’s injury leaves Juventus short of options in defence

The former Frosinone player has undergone surgery in France on Thursday morning, leaving Luciano Spalletti with limited options at the back.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport insists that Juventus have no plans to sign a new defender in January, preferring to focus on bolstering the midfield and potentially signing a new wing-back.

As the source explains, this decision partially stems from the imminent returns of Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Brazilian star has been out since late September after suffering a meniscus injury that required surgical intervention. As for the Italian stalwart, he sustained a muscle problem a few weeks back.

The Turin-based newspaper expects Bremer to skip Sunday’s big Serie A showdown against Napoli, before earning a call-up for the Champions League contest against Pafos.

A few days later, Rugani should follow suit, making his return to the squad for the Serie A contest against Bologna on December 14.

Why Juventus won’t sign a new defender in January

In addition to Bremer and Rugani’s returns, Spalletti has surprisingly found himself a new option at the back in Teun Koopmeiners, whose conversion has been both smooth and timely, while Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu have been remarkably reliable this season.

Moreover, Tuttosport believes Gatti will be able to recover from his injury by mid-January.

Hence, Spalletti and Juventus should be able to cope with the situation without having to resort to the market, that is, unless the department suffers another untimely blow in the coming weeks.