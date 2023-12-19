Juventus are reportedly looking to sign young Borussia Dortmund midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara in January.

The 19-year-old is a French player of Guinean origin.

The Italian giants have been linked with the starlet in the past, mainly in the summer. However, a transfer never materialized.

But according to Sky Sports Deutschland via JuventusNews24, the player’s name has once again resurfaced on the Old Lady’s shortlist.

The source claims that Juventus are currently negotiating to sign Kamara on an initial loan deal in January, one that will certainly include an option to buy him later.

The plan would be to add the defensive midfielder to the Juventus Next Gen ranks where other promising youngsters are sharpening their tools while featuring in Serie C against professional clubs.

The likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Kenan Yildiz all played for the Next Gen squad before earning promotions to the first team.

Kamara started his career in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth ranks before making the switch to Dortmund in 2021. His contract with the German club is valid until 2025.

He currently features for Dortmund’s second team which plays in German football’s third division, known as 3. Liga.

The youngster made 11 league appearances this season, in addition to one outing in the UEFA Youth League. A series of injuries have hindered the start of his campaign but he’s currently featuring on a constant basis.