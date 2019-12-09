All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus working for Erling Braut Håland

December 9, 2019

Juventus have worked to sign Erling Braut Håland for some time and are preparing a new bid.

The Norwegian striker has enjoyed a blistering start to the season, scoring goals against Liverpool and Napoli in the Champions League.

According to Juventus news site TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri were close to agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old last season, only for the player to turn down the offer due to concerns over playing time.

Tuttojuve report that Juve are continuing to work to sign the striker and despite the possible inclusion of a €20m release clause in his RB Salzburg contract, the Bianconeri would prefer not to exercise it to maintain good relations.

Corriere Dello Sport report on similar lines, stating that Juve have supposedly offered Haaland a €3m a year contract.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and a host of other European clubs are following the player with interest.

