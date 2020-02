Juventus are closely following Porto right-back Tomás Esteves with a view to making a bid this summer.

The 17-year-old has risen through the Porto youth ranks as well as having featured for Portugal youth sides at every level.

The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce the full-back positions on both flanks having failed to find cover for Alex Sandro and Danilo in the summer.

Sky Sport Italia now report that Juve are closely following Esteves who has a reported buy-out clause of €10m.