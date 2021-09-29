Juventus working hard to stop Barcelona from signing Dybala

Juventus is still struggling to sign Paulo Dybala onto a new contract, but they are clear that they will not lose him.

That stance hasn’t stopped clubs from looking to sign him and Barcelona is the latest name reportedly keen on signing the attacker.

However, Juventus will make sure it doesn’t happen and Tuttomercatoweb says they are now speeding up their efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

He can speak with the Catalans and other European clubs from the January transfer window as things stand.

The Bianconeri have been slow in getting him on a new deal, but they are banking on the fact that he wants to stay with them.

In football, things can change quickly and that makes their approach a major risk.

Barca lost Lionel Messi in the last transfer window and the Catalans have been struggling in this campaign.

Dybala could become their new superstar if he moves there, but their financial problems might see them struggle to pay what he is demanding from Juve.

The Argentinian has been hampered by injuries in the last year and he is currently sidelined with yet another one.

If his injury problems persist, he might not be worth what he wants to receive as a take-home pay in a new contract.