Juventus working on an exchange with Manchester United

With the major top clubs all suffering from variable financial difficulties, swap deals seem to be the perfect recipe for next summer.

Juventus already pulled a major one last summer, exchanging their former midfield architect Miralem Pjanic with Barcelona’s Arthur Melo.

More exchanges are expected to take place next summer, as the Old Lady could be set to do some business with Manchester United – and no, this doesn’t involve neither Paulo Pogba nor Paulo Dybala.

According to The Sun (via Calciomercato), Alex Telles could be moving towards Turin, with Adrien Rabiot heading in the opposite direction.

The French midfielder joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint Germain.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has been unable to produce quality performances on regular basis, and thus, he is not to considered to be an untouchable player in Fabio Paratici’s plans.

On the other hand, the Brazilian fullback joined the Red Devils at the beginning of the current campaign, but has been largely left out from the lineups of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjear.

The former Porto man has only been able to participate in seven Premier League fixtures so far this term, providing two assists in the process.

Telles had a previous short stint at Inter between 2015 and 2016, and it was a disappointing one as well.

At the age of 28, Juventus could offer him one last chance to shine at a top level club if this deal goes through, whilst he could provide some competition for his compatriot Alex Sandro.